Data Engineer at AJ Personnel

Qualification and Experience:

3 Years IT related degree

Postgraduate qualification (advantageous)

5-10 years of experience and understanding in designing and developing data warehouses according to the Kimball methodology.

Experience within Retail, Financial Services, and Logistics environments.

Design and development of ETL processes.

SQL development experience, preferably SAS data studio and AWS experience

The ability to ingest/output CSV, JSON, other flat-file types, and any related data sources.

Proficient in Python or R or willingness to learn.

Key Performance:

Systematic solution design of the ETL and data pipeline in line with business user specifications

Develop and implement ETL pipelines aligned to the approved solution design

Ensure data governance and data quality assurance standards are upheld

Deal with customers in a customer-centric manner

Effective Self-Management and Teamwork

About The Employer:

Large diversified listed retail group based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg

