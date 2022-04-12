DevOps Engineer

Responsibilities:
- Maintaining & improving infrastructure
- Development and maintenance of CI/CD pipelines
- Maintenance of Docker images/Kubernetes cluster
- Infrastructure automation (e.g. Helm, Terraform)
- Incident troubleshooting
Requirements:
- CI/CD principles knowledge
- Docker knowledge
- Kubernetes knowledge
- Experience with Azure is a plus
- Knowledge of PHP and Python is helpful
- Good English
- Experience with automating tests using CI/CD pipeline
- Experience with infrastructure automation is a plus
- Agile/SCRUM knowledge