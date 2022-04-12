DevOps Engineer

Apr 12, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Maintaining & improving infrastructure
  • Development and maintenance of CI/CD pipelines
  • Maintenance of Docker images/Kubernetes cluster
  • Infrastructure automation (e.g. Helm, Terraform)
  • Incident troubleshooting

Requirements:

  • CI/CD principles knowledge
  • Docker knowledge
  • Kubernetes knowledge
  • Experience with Azure is a plus
  • Knowledge of PHP and Python is helpful
  • Good English
  • Experience with automating tests using CI/CD pipeline
  • Experience with infrastructure automation is a plus
  • Agile/SCRUM knowledge

Learn more/Apply for this position