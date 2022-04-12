Digital Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE test campaign are rigorously structured while delivering robust & effective solutions to support business strategy & drive sales opportunities as the next Digital Analyst sought by a leading Omni-channel Retailer. Your strong analytical ability will be utilised to interpret data and customer performance and trends to help the team make strategic decisions. You will also be responsible for producing automated reporting and analytical solutions. The ideal candidate will be self-driven with a passion for data & analysis, have a suitable BSc/BCom/BBusSci/BEng Degree, at least 3 years’ experience Data Analysis with proficiency in Excel and SQL query writing.

DUTIES:

Work closely with the Digital Marketing team to understand digital customers.

Produce accurate daily, weekly, and monthly reports and explain movements and trends.

Track and review performance of all areas to ensure targets are met.

Track, review and analyse performance to ensure targets are met, variances are identified, investigated, and explained.

Produce accurate daily and weekly reports and explain movements and trends.

Leverage the data to find new ways of looking at customer behaviour and solutions to business challenges.

Run ad-hoc in-depth analysis across different data sources.

Understand the business process to create new analysis that will highlight areas for improvement.

Develop and roll out test strategies in line with the marketing plan and ensure test campaigns are rigorously structured so that significance of results is not jeopardised.

Develop analytics to review resource planning and discover opportunities to increase efficiency.

Develop analytical models to drive sales opportunities within the customer base and improve contact strategies.

Work with BI and Product Owners to find automated solutions to streamline operational processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant Degree (BSc, BCom, B Bus Sci, B Eng.).

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in analysing data.

MS Excel proficiency.

SQL query writing skills is essential.

Advantageous –

Experience in big data reporting packages e.g., BigQuery/Power BI/ QlikView/ Tableau.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong willingness to learn.

Self-motivated driver of performance who is passionate about data and analysis.

Ability to critically analyse and problem solve.

