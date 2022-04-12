ETL Developer at Letsema

We are looking for an ETL Developer to perform ETL process (query and transform data) via cloud databases (Hadoop experience preferred)
In this role, you should have a background in data and business analysis. You should be analytical and an excellent communicator.
Responsibilities
- Translate business needs to technical specifications
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g. MicroStrategy)
- Create tools to store data (e.g. OLAP cubes)
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
- Develop and update technical documentation
Requirements and skills
-
Proven experience as an ETL Developer or Data Scientist
-
Industry experience is preferred
- Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modeling) and data mining
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
- Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI, Oracle BI)
- Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
- Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
- BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field preferred
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in BI dashboard development and deployment
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- OLAP
- OLTP
- ETL Tools
- Microsoft SSIS
- SSRS
- Data Warehouse Architecture
- SQL Server Integration Services
- Microsoft SSRS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.
The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.
With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.
Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.
Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.