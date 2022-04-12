ETL Developer at Letsema

We are looking for an ETL Developer to perform ETL process (query and transform data) via cloud databases (Hadoop experience preferred)

In this role, you should have a background in data and business analysis. You should be analytical and an excellent communicator.

Responsibilities

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g. MicroStrategy)

Create tools to store data (e.g. OLAP cubes)

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Develop and update technical documentation

Requirements and skills

Proven experience as an ETL Developer or Data Scientist

Industry experience is preferred

Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modeling) and data mining

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI, Oracle BI)

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field preferred

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in BI dashboard development and deployment

Desired Skills:

ETL

OLAP

OLTP

ETL Tools

Microsoft SSIS

SSRS

Data Warehouse Architecture

SQL Server Integration Services

Microsoft SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

