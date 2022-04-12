Front-End Developer

Apr 12, 2022

We are looking for an amazing Frontend Developer to join our client’s team. They are one of the biggest names in the Automotive industry.

Duration:
Unitil December 2024 (Renewable)

Location:

  • Gauteng

Experience:

  • 6+ years

Programming Language:

  • JavaScript (ES6)Typescript

Framework:

  • Angular 10+
  • RxJs
  • NgRx
  • NodeJS
  • Jasmine & Karma

Other skills:

  • RESTful (JSON/ XML)
  • API Development / Integration
  • Functional, Unit and Integration Testing
  • Build Tools (NPM/WebPack)

Agile Delivery:

  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • Agile Development Methodology

