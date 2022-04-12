Front-End Developer

We are looking for an amazing Frontend Developer to join our client’s team. They are one of the biggest names in the Automotive industry.
Duration:
Unitil December 2024 (Renewable)
Location:
- Gauteng
Experience:
- 6+ years
Programming Language:
- JavaScript (ES6)Typescript
Framework:
- Angular 10+
- RxJs
- NgRx
- NodeJS
- Jasmine & Karma
Other skills:
- RESTful (JSON/ XML)
- API Development / Integration
- Functional, Unit and Integration Testing
- Build Tools (NPM/WebPack)
Agile Delivery:
- Jira
- Confluence
- Agile Development Methodology
