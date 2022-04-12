Front-End Developer

We are looking for an amazing Frontend Developer to join our client’s team. They are one of the biggest names in the Automotive industry.

Duration:

Unitil December 2024 (Renewable)

Location:

Gauteng

Experience:

6+ years

Programming Language:

JavaScript (ES6)Typescript

Framework:

Angular 10+

RxJs

NgRx

NodeJS

Jasmine & Karma

Other skills:

RESTful (JSON/ XML)

API Development / Integration

Functional, Unit and Integration Testing

Build Tools (NPM/WebPack)

Agile Delivery:

Jira

Confluence

Agile Development Methodology

Let us propel your career to new hights

Hurry and apply today

Desired Skills:

Webpack

API

RxJs

NgRx

angular

jasmine

karma

Learn more/Apply for this position