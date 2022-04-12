Full-Stack Developer

Apr 12, 2022

Do you love developing key projects? Is building quality code your passion? Look no further because this may be just the opportunity for you!

Required Experience:

  • Sc. Computer Science or a relevant qualification
  • A minimum of 10 years’ experience in software development
  • Extensive experience using C#.Net and .Net Core is essential
  • Experience in WebAPI/ web services and REST is essential
  • Experience in developing web apps
  • Experience with MSSQL and T-SQL
  • Experience using HTML, CSS, JavaScript/Typescript and CSS
  • Experience using OOD and OOA
  • MS Office experience required
  • Experience with AureliaJS, SSAS, Git and Azure DevOps
  • Experience with mobile app development
  • Own transport is essential
  • Must reside in Johannesburg
  • Must be a SA citizen

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • .Net

