Full-Stack Developer

Do you love developing key projects? Is building quality code your passion? Look no further because this may be just the opportunity for you!
Required Experience:
- Sc. Computer Science or a relevant qualification
- A minimum of 10 years’ experience in software development
- Extensive experience using C#.Net and .Net Core is essential
- Experience in WebAPI/ web services and REST is essential
- Experience in developing web apps
- Experience with MSSQL and T-SQL
- Experience using HTML, CSS, JavaScript/Typescript and CSS
- Experience using OOD and OOA
- MS Office experience required
- Experience with AureliaJS, SSAS, Git and Azure DevOps
- Experience with mobile app development
- Own transport is essential
- Must reside in Johannesburg
- Must be a SA citizen
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- .Net