Full-Stack Developer

Do you love developing key projects? Is building quality code your passion? Look no further because this may be just the opportunity for you!

Required Experience:

Sc. Computer Science or a relevant qualification

A minimum of 10 years’ experience in software development

Extensive experience using C#.Net and .Net Core is essential

Experience in WebAPI/ web services and REST is essential

Experience in developing web apps

Experience with MSSQL and T-SQL

Experience using HTML, CSS, JavaScript/Typescript and CSS

Experience using OOD and OOA

MS Office experience required

Experience with AureliaJS, SSAS, Git and Azure DevOps

Experience with mobile app development

Own transport is essential

Must reside in Johannesburg

Must be a SA citizen

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

.Net

