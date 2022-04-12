IT Devops Engineer at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

A multi-national team that provides expertise in the areas of Digitalisation.

Our expertise comes from our wide-ranging experience in designing, developing, implementing and evaluating international cooperation digital projects in Germany and worldwide. We count on our broad networks in Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America for implementing projects and programs, and mobilizing local expertise.

Tasks

The positive and sustainable impact of our projects is our main motivation

Develop Tools for non-comercial Clients like, NGOs, Foundations and Govermental organisations

Develop Web Apps based mainly on Drupal8 and Crossplatform Mobile Applications

Small development team of 4 developers, working on several projects at a time, organizing us agile kanban over our selfhosted gitlab

Managing dedicated servers for our clients with ansible, and are sharing responsibilities in testing and deployment workflows

Sstrive to improve ourselves and the way we work, so we like to experiment with new tools and new ways of working, sometimes it works out, sometimes we fail, but we always learn a lot during the processwe are highly result-oriented and are looking for people who are too

Try to shape and improve our processes constantly and are happy to take the next steps of automation

We strongly believe in transparency, so we share (almost) every information within the company,and have a culture with flat hierarchies and short decision paths

we discuss issues openly and directly with each other and bring them up as soon as we notice them

We highly value the opinions of our team members and make decisions based on data, not hierarchy

We focus on quality – we like good sustainable code

Our Projects:

Drupal web apps

crossplatform mobile apps with Drupal8 as backend

digital Publishing Tools

consulting on existing web projects + ideation for new projects

Desired Skills:

Linux and OSX

Full Lamp Stack setup

MySQL + MariaDB

Docker

Ansible – configuration automation

Ngnix

Varnish Caching

PHP7 object orientated programming

HTML5

JavaScript ES6

git + gitlab CI – intergration

Drupal 8 Basic programming experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

