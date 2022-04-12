IT Technician at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Managed IT Services Provider in Durban seeks the expertise & strong leadership of a proactive IT Technician. Your role will be to schedule callouts, site visits and provide emergency support to customers in a customer facing and highly visible role as part of the job function. Based on the information provided in the support tickets the Field IT Technician will either accept and resolve the incident, or identify it for escalation to the relevant team for resolution. In addition, the candidate will assist with the sales cycle and other support where required.

DUTIES:

HANDLING RESPONSIBILITIES:

Review all assigned tickets and ensure scope is present in ticket and is clearly understood.

Request clarification if anything is unclear.

Correctly logging incidents, categorising and prioritising them while ensuring to have a clear understanding of the problem.

Monitor assigned tickets to ensure no scheduled callouts or visits go unnoticed.

Effectively manage customer expectations with timeous updates, clear telephonic communication and direct updates to the clients’ nominated point of contact throughout the support process.

Co-ordinate all scheduled activities with the Service Co-ordinator.

When no callouts are scheduled the Field IT Technician will be required to assist other areas in clearing ticket queues.

Sign off’s always to be obtained and notes reinterred into the ticketing system.

Effective logging of time and mileage.

ONSITE CONDUCT:

Accurately and efficiently tend to all work onsite sticking to time frame as set out by the Service Co-ordinator.

Works completed on site for SLA clients to be completed as per set out documentation.

Always be presentable, approachable and polite.

Neat and tidy workmanship always required.

PROACTIVE TASKS:

Complete routine proactive maintenance where needed.

Maintain and develop own knowledge and skills to assist with first time fault resolution.

Communicate critical site issues to the company’s Account Management team when and as needed.

TEAMWORK:

Collaborate with the team to ensure that tickets are closed timeously and queues are not unwieldy.

Attend monthly team meeting with team and be prepared for queries on tickets.

Updating the company Knowledgebase and Documentation as information is gained or where needed.

CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT:

Promote and represent the company’s brand and values at all times.

Respond to clients’ requests as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Drive the development of strong relationships between company and its clients at all times.

Contribute towards client satisfaction wherever possible.

Take every opportunity to help colleagues delight clients at all times

Assist Sales Team where required and escalate sales opportunities by recommending technical resolution where issues are systemic or chronic.

ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

Identify areas for improvement and make constructive suggestions for change.

This job description is not exhaustive and may be subject to change depending on business requirements.

All works to be completed as set out by Ways of Work provided.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate

Current A+ and N+ or equivalent Certification

2+ years of industry relevant Experience in email/phone/onsite troubleshooting.

Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal)

Driver’s License (advantageous)

A good understanding of PC software and hardware troubleshooting.

Completion of all stated internal and external training as per the individual Personal Development Plan.

