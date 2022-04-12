Java Software Development Manager

If you are an aspiring CIO who is currently fulfilling the role of a Software Development Manager over Java Developers, then we are interested to chat to you. We have a position available to be based in Centurion within the Finance and Insurance space.

Requirements:

5-7 years Java Development experience

5+ years managerial experience

Degree/Diploma in Software / Computer Science

Be an aspiring future CIO

Manage a large team of Java Developers and the Data Analytics team

Passion and energy is key

A detailed spec will be shared with you upon request

For more information contact:

Naydene Cronje

Team Lead

[Email Address Removed]

