Java Software Development Manager

Apr 12, 2022

If you are an aspiring CIO who is currently fulfilling the role of a Software Development Manager over Java Developers, then we are interested to chat to you. We have a position available to be based in Centurion within the Finance and Insurance space.

Requirements:

  • 5-7 years Java Development experience
  • 5+ years managerial experience
  • Degree/Diploma in Software / Computer Science
  • Be an aspiring future CIO
  • Manage a large team of Java Developers and the Data Analytics team
  • Passion and energy is key

A detailed spec will be shared with you upon request

For more information contact:
Naydene Cronje
Team Lead
[Email Address Removed]

