Java Software Development Manager

If you are an aspiring CIO who is currently fulfilling the role of a Software Development Manager over Java Developers, then we are interested to chat to you. We have a position available to be based in Centurion within the Finance and Insurance space.
Requirements:
- 5-7 years Java Development experience
- 5+ years managerial experience
- Degree/Diploma in Software / Computer Science
- Be an aspiring future CIO
- Manage a large team of Java Developers and the Data Analytics team
- Passion and energy is key
A detailed spec will be shared with you upon request
Apply now!
For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed]
If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.
For more information contact:
Naydene Cronje
Team Lead
[Email Address Removed]