Lenovo will hire 12 000 R&D professionals

Lenovo plans to build on its recent commitment to double investment in R&D, and will hire 12 000 R&D professionals around the world over the next three years.

This is the word from Lenovo’s chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang, who has also set out the company’s vision to achieve net-zero by 2050.

The 12 000 new R&D professionals are in addition to around 5 000 brought into the company during fiscal FY21/22.

“My vision for Lenovo’s innovation is to become one of the world’s leading ICT companies, a pioneer and enabler of intelligent transformation,” says Yang. “Our investment plan will centre around the “Client-Edge-Cloud-Network-Intelligence” architecture, with a three-track approach to focus on short-, medium- and long-term payback. Our intention is to optimise between technology with quick market returns and foundational research, and between continuous improvement and breakthrough innovation.”

Teams will work on new product and business model innovation, incubating technologies from edge computing to technology which will help businesses capitalise on the metaverse, and emerging and disruptive innovation like next-generation AI and heterogeneous computing to help them prepare for the future.

Alongside its R&D commitments, Lenovo outlined its vision to become net-zero by 2050, and Lenovo is working with the Science Based Target Initiative to establish goals that support this vision. The company has been reporting on its ESG commitments for the past 14 years, including outlining its work and goals around climate change mitigation, the circular economy, and sustainable materials.

In 2020, Lenovo exceeded its 2020 emission reduction goals a year ahead of schedule and has already established science-based targets for 2030.

In addition to the net-zero vision, Yuanqing Yang further committed to positively impacting 15-million lives through philanthropic programs and partnerships by 2025.