Manager Business Analysis at Liberty Group

Objective of the Role
The Manager Business Analysis is responsible for the management and leadership of a team of business analysts and the development of the business analysis capability. The Manager Business Analysis works with the Programme Management Office (PMO) and other IT Services technical delivery teams to ensure that the business analysis practice aligns with all areas of project delivery.
Key Responsibilities:
Build, lead, manage and mentor a team of Analysts
- Build and lead a team of highly skilled Analysts.
- Assist with the establishment of team structure and roles and on-boarding Analysts and ensuring adequate resource and talent allocation.
- Ensuring the development, management, and regular review of meaningful individual KPI’s and development plans that are clearly aligned to strategic objectives and focused to develop the individual.
- Mentor and coach Analysts, helping them grow in expertise and experience new areas.
- Identify skills gaps and training needs and manage the development of Analysts.
- Assist with the recruitment for all Analyst roles required.
- Onboarding of new employees.
- Conduct performance reviews.
Drive the growth of the BA Capability to capture and share best-practice analysis knowledge
- Defines, maintains, and continuously improves upon the analyst frameworks, standards, processes, and its systems
- Ensure clarity in requirements for all stakeholders.
- Ensure quality standards are maintained within the practice.
- Drive the growth of the BA capability to capture and share best-practice analysis knowledge.
- Define and continuously improve analysis practices and standards required to enable an agile enterprise.
- Take overall accountability for the governance and quality of analysis work products.
- Conduct peer and formal quality reviews of all business analysis work products and ceremonies delivered against business analysis standards and guidelines.
Drive the adherence to the Ways of working
- Drive the team to embrace the GIP Programme Ways of Working.
- Responsible for monitoring and managing the business analyst’s adherence to agreed WOW.
- Standardize and ensure alignment to ways of working.
- Take overall responsibility for the effective management of the analysis content on JIRA/Confluence.
- Collaborate with other competency leads to ensure that cross discipline ways of work are cohesive.
Take overall accountability for the governance and quality of analysis work products
- Serve as the primary analysis authority for all operational and project stakeholders.
- Ensure the design of business processes will deliver the anticipated business outcomes.
- Conduct peer and formal quality reviews of all business analysis work products delivered against business analysis standards and guidelines.
- Establishing and maintaining effective relationships with stakeholders.
Qualifications
- Relevant Commerce degree in Finance, Economics, Statistics, Investment Management or Business Management
- Business Analysis certification/qualification
- Leadership qualification
- Agile Training
Experience
- At least 8 years’ business analysis experience in the Financial Services Industry within finance projects environment, preferably in a LISP or Asset Management environment
- Experience in Agile projects
- Business process definition experience, to ensure optimal business performance
- Operating Model analysis and design experience e.g., using UML or BPM
- Experience in working with a third-party platform vendor
- Experience in solving complex problems for customers (internal or external).
- Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across departmental teams.
- Experience at working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environments.
- Experience in analyzing large data sets across different systems and identifying key attributes that can be used to derive logic from e.g., matching transactions.
- Experience with financial business requirements e.g., general ledger or payment systems would be an advantage
- Experience of user experience or online webpage requirements would be an advantage
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS Visio), with MS Excel at least at intermediate level.
- JIRA and Confluence experience
Management Expectations
- Building a BA practice with processes and procedures from scratch
- 5 perm direct reports
- Contractors +22
Desired Skills:
- JIRA
- Confluence
- Management
- LISP
- UML
- Asset Management
- Delivery Stream
- End to end stack
- Business Analysis
- Agile Projects
- Design
- Operating Model analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Group Investment Platform (GIP) is a technology and administration capability under Liberty Group that supports financial advisers (Both tied and independent) in servicing their client’s investments in one place in a digital-first manner using best of breed global technologies to construct this platform and is the first investment provider in South Africa to do so.
The first proposition built on this platform, targeted at independent financial advisers, is live and is known as INN8.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid
- Funeral Plan
- Laptop
- Pension Fund
- 3G Card