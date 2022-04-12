Obsidian, EDB enter African partnership

Obsidian Systems has partnered with EDB, a multinational provider of software and services based on the PostgreSQL open source database, to deliver EDB solutions and support to the African market.

“This new partnership with Obsidian Systems represents our shared commitment to enable clients to be highly successful using Postgres,” says Gabriel Breeman, vice-president: global channels and alliances at EDB. “We see this collaboration as a strategic move to bring South African customers a strong open-source solution for modern database applications.

“Whether they want to manage on-premises, move to the cloud, or take a hybrid approach, we can help them migrate off legacy databases, while maintaining mission-critical capabilities, at a fraction of the cost.”

The application platform as a service (aPaaS) market is expected to top $164-billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 19,6% from 2020. Industry leaders such as EDB will play an instrumental role in helping organisations leverage the cloud to develop and deploy application services environments.

In turn, this will result in more agile application building, increased scalability, and having a platform capable of delivering the continuity of systems essential for a smarter, digitally-driven business environment.

“EDB has nearly 1 500 global customers covering many of the leading financial services, media and communications, and ICT brands,” says Muggie van Staden, MD of Obsidian Systems. “It also provides tailor-made solutions for the public sector, an area that is important for us to grow given the South African government’s commitment to smart cities and digitalising its environment to deliver more effective e-citizen services.

“Partnering with a leader in the aPaaS segment will inject further agility into our offerings as we continue to support our customers and partners with smarter solutions tailored to address their unique organisational challenges.”

As one of the leading contributors to the vibrant and fast-growing Postgres community, EDB is committed to driving technology innovation. EDB provides enterprise-class software and services that enable businesses and governments to harness the full power of Postgres. With deep database expertise, EDB ensures high availability, reliability, security, 24×7 global support, and advanced professional services, both on premises and in the cloud. This empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs, and scale efficiently.