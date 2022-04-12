SAP Developer

Apr 12, 2022

SAP UI5 Developer

Qualifications Required

  • Developer specific SAP Certification- Please provide proof of Developer specific SAP Certification when submitting CV

Experience Required

  • 5+ Years SAP Development Experience – Software Architecture/design and development

Core Skills

  • Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements – Performing SAP Programming in SAPUI5 – Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules

Mandatory Requirements

  • 5+ Years SAP Development Experience- Developer specific SAP Certification

Other Requirements

  • Local Government Planning and Building Development experience would be beneficial- It is strongly recommended that potential candidates resides in Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Software Architecture
  • Design
  • Development
  • report
  • SAP Programming
  • Testing
  • Debugging
  • ui5
  • sap ui5

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

