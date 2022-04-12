SAP Developer

SAP UI5 Developer
Qualifications Required
- Developer specific SAP Certification- Please provide proof of Developer specific SAP Certification when submitting CV
Experience Required
- 5+ Years SAP Development Experience – Software Architecture/design and development
Core Skills
- Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements – Performing SAP Programming in SAPUI5 – Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules
Mandatory Requirements
Other Requirements
- Local Government Planning and Building Development experience would be beneficial- It is strongly recommended that potential candidates resides in Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Software Architecture
- Design
- Development
- report
- SAP Programming
- Testing
- Debugging
- ui5
- sap ui5
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate