SDS diversifies with command and control centre

SDS Protection has installed an integrated command and control centre as part of an expansion strategy that will see the company diversify into new market segments and deliver a broader range of intelligence-based security and off-site monitoring solutions.

The command and control centre, which was conceptualised and installed by managed business solutions provider Itec Evolve, has already resulted in several new business opportunities, says SDS Protection CEO Brett Schwartz. The company also plans to provide outsourced control room services to other security companies offering these companies the ability to finance these assets through Itec Finance.

SDS’s current portfolio includes retail, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The new command and control centre will allow the company to manage multiple client sites from a central point, with numerous technologies – including, but not limited to, Intelligent security cameras, facial and license plate recognition and access control.

There is also a growing demand from clients for detailed security analysis. By drawing data from multiple sources, SDS’ AI-driven systems provide important insights into security behaviours and anomalies. This is especially useful for larger customers, where analysing data from thousands of employees, visitors and access points manually is impossible, but big data tools can provide actionable intelligence for the client.

“The two big drivers in the security industry right now are cost, and a move towards intelligent security. The new command and control centre offers superior security solutions at a lower cost than traditional physical guarding approaches, and the built-in analytics capability allows us to deliver a range of value-added information to our clients as well,” says Schwartz.

Bryon Sanders, MD of Itec Evolve, says the command and control centre includes multiple redundancies to ensure data security and full compliance with the new POPI Act, with a full suite of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled security solutions.

“This command and control centre sets SDS apart as real innovators in the security sector, with the ability to offer next-generation solutions to clients with very specific security and compliance needs. We’ve found that our client’s expectations have evolved into a need for a ‘smart’ security solution which offers proactive services and intelligent analytics as well,” says Sanders.

The SDS-Itec partnership will now see Itec on-selling SDS’ services to security clients, with Itec being the hardware and implementation partner and SDS providing the physical and remote security offering.