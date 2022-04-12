Senior Full Stack Mobile Developer: Android (Java/Kotlin) C#.Net at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge Mobile Tech company seeks the coding expertise of a highly talented Senior Full Stack Mobile Developer with strong Android (Java/Kotlin) and C#.Net to join its team. The ideal candidate must be proficient in MySQL including management, development & maintenance, extensive use of Android (Java/Kotlin) and C#.Net including WinForms, ASP and WCF. Any React/Angular or similar framework in addition will prove hugely beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

MySQL (management, development, and maintenance)

Extensive use of –

Android (Java or Kotlin)

C# .Net (WinForms / ASP / WCF)

Advantageous –

React / Angular or similar framework experience

COMMENTS:

