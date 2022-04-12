Software Developer

Software integrations (Dell Boomi)
- Integrating with various systems such as SAP, SAGE, D365 or any other Common OData provider
- Activities can include the use of REST APIs, JSON, CSV, XML, Java, Javascript, Groovy
BI dashboards (Qlik Sense)
- Data mappings and ETL scripts
- Data visualisations
Low-code web and mobile apps (Out Systems)
- Accelerated development with visual, model-driven, AI-assisted tools
- Activities can include JavaScript, HTML, CSS, RESTful APIs
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or relevant experience in related field
- 2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g., integration, low-code development or business intelligence is preferable
- Keen interest in data and software and the way it all comes together
- Excellent and professional communication skills
- Strong analytical skills with excellent problem-solving abilities
- Out Systems or similar low-code app development experience beneficial
- Dell Boomi or similar low-code integration development experience beneficial
- Qlik Sense experience beneficial
- Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment beneficial
- Experience in at least two coding languages (Java, C#, JavaScript, Groovy, etc.) beneficial
- SQL and/or PostgreSQL experience beneficial
Responsibilities:
- Design solutions and engage with stakeholders to ensure that we deliver high quality products which meet expectations.
- Develop well-designed, reliable high-quality solutions
- Adhere to agreed standards and best practices
- Troubleshoot incidents and support existing solutions
- Assist with documentation and quality assurance of solutions
- Analyze current processes and suggest improvements to allow the teams to function as productively as possible
- Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product
- Gather and analyses requirements