Software Developer

Apr 12, 2022

Software integrations (Dell Boomi)

  • Integrating with various systems such as SAP, SAGE, D365 or any other Common OData provider
  • Activities can include the use of REST APIs, JSON, CSV, XML, Java, Javascript, Groovy

BI dashboards (Qlik Sense)

  • Data mappings and ETL scripts
  • Data visualisations

Low-code web and mobile apps (Out Systems)

  • Accelerated development with visual, model-driven, AI-assisted tools
  • Activities can include JavaScript, HTML, CSS, RESTful APIs

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or relevant experience in related field
  • 2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g., integration, low-code development or business intelligence is preferable
  • Keen interest in data and software and the way it all comes together
  • Excellent and professional communication skills
  • Strong analytical skills with excellent problem-solving abilities
  • Out Systems or similar low-code app development experience beneficial
  • Dell Boomi or similar low-code integration development experience beneficial
  • Qlik Sense experience beneficial
  • Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment beneficial
  • Experience in at least two coding languages (Java, C#, JavaScript, Groovy, etc.) beneficial
  • SQL and/or PostgreSQL experience beneficial

Responsibilities:

  • Design solutions and engage with stakeholders to ensure that we deliver high quality products which meet expectations.
  • Develop well-designed, reliable high-quality solutions
  • Adhere to agreed standards and best practices
  • Troubleshoot incidents and support existing solutions
  • Assist with documentation and quality assurance of solutions
  • Analyze current processes and suggest improvements to allow the teams to function as productively as possible
  • Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product
  • Gather and analyses requirements

Learn more/Apply for this position