Software Developer (Permanent)

Bellville, Cape Town

My client provides the opportunity for individuals to enjoy their working lives as much as their home lives. They foster a team environment in which each individual is recognised, valued and developed to support our company strategy. They encourage people with disabilities and from diverse backgrounds to apply.

The Software Developer forms part of a team of young, energetic individuals who develop and support standard and custom solutions to improve, optimise and digitise our clients’ asset care services.

You can look forward to being part of the design, development and maintenance of high-quality, reliable solutions in the following leading-edge technologies:

Software integrations (Dell Boomi)

Integrating with various systems such as SAP, SAGE, D365 or any other Common OData providers

Activities can include the use of REST APIs, JSON, CSV, XML, Java, Javacript, Groovy

BI dashboards (Qlik Sense)

Data mappings and ETL scripts

Data visualisations

Low-code web and mobile apps (OutSystems)

Accelerated development with visual, model-driven, AI-assisted tools

Activities can include JavaScript, HTML, CSS, RESTful APIs

Minimum Requirements

Relevant Bachelor Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant experience in related field

2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g. integration, low-code development or business intelligence is preferable

Keen interest in data and software and the way it all comes together

Excellent and professional communication skills

Strong analytical skills with excellent problem solving abilities

OutSystems or similar low-code app development experience beneficial

Dell Boomi or similar low-code integration development experience beneficial

Qlik Sense experience beneficial

Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment beneficial

Experience in at least two coding languages (Java, C#, JavaScript, Groovy, etc) beneficial

SQL and/or PostgreSQL experience beneficial

Duties & Responsibilities

Design solutions and engage with stakeholders to ensure that we deliver high quality products which meet expectations.

Develop well-designed, reliable high-quality solutions

Adhere to agreed standards and best practices

Troubleshoot incidents and support existing solutions

Assist with documentation and quality assurance of solutions

Analyse current processes and suggest improvements to allow the teams to function as productively as possible

Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product

Gather and analyse requirements

Desired Skills:

Dell Boomi

Quilk

Javascript

OutSystems

C#

SQL

PostgreSQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

