Software QA Test Analyst

Apr 12, 2022

COMPANY OVERVIEW

  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system.
  • Design, develop, test, and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.
  • This is a South African based software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back-office administration, and retail banking solutions.
  • They constantly exploring new ways to expand and innovate their offering to clients, to remain market leaders in the banking and financial industry.

ROLE PURPOSE

  • Conduct testing of new and existing software before it is deployed to the live production environment.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Matric or equivalent qualification (recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training)
  • National Diploma or Degree in relevant field (advantage)
  • ISTQB certification (advantage)

Experience & Skills

  • Must have 3 years’ Manual testing experience
  • Must have 1+ year Automation testing experience
  • Excellent Attention to detail, analytical and communication skills (both oral and written)
  • Strong documentation and writing skills with excellent attention to detail required
  • Experience with
  • generating and documenting Test cases and QA Test Plans/Scenarios
  • the concept of a Software Development Lifecycle and working with different test environments (Development, Quality and UAT Environment)
  • working on and testing different Internet Browsers
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines
  • Ability to multitask as the Job requires keeping track of multiple errors right through their lifecycle

Advantage

  • Basic Knowledge of SQL database and queries
  • Experience in a Banking or Financial environment
  • Experience working with Error tracking tool/system

Duties

  • Responsible for the creation, updating and execution of end-to-end manual and automated (position dependent) Test Cases to test new and existing software solutions
  • Conduct functional and technical testing on the Front and Back-end across multiple platforms including Portal, Internet Banking and Mobile
  • Execution of scripts to simulate or test various scenarios
  • Perform manual and automated regression testing
  • Fully document and track any anomalies or defects identified in testing with instruction of how to recreate each including proof of successful testing once these have been fixed
  • Create Release Notes to clients of functions ready for UAT testing
  • Assist in defining the companies’ testing methodologies and quality control standards
  • Work with business resources to understand purpose and concept for software features
  • Maintain well organised records of test results
  • Contribute to written policies and procedures for quality assurance

Personal Attributes

  • Must have good administrative and analytical skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Stress management skills
  • Time management skills
  • Target orientated
  • Decision-making skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
  • Focused
  • Dedicated
  • High level of personal integrity and ethics

Special requirements

  • Willing to work overtime when required
  • Must have own and reliable transport

Interpersonal Relationships

  • Head of Development – Production and Enhancements
  • Head of Business Support Services
  • Team Leader: Quality Assurance

Desired Skills:

  • ISTQB
  • Manual Testing
  • Automation Testing
  • Quality Assurance
  • Software Applications
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position