Solutions Architect

Purpose of role:

As a recognized authority of eCommerce, the Solution Architect strategically advises on and assists the domain architect to drive the eCommerce strategy that underpins all business solutions, creates the architecture for these platforms, and leads the realization of the

architecture roadmap into the target state. Deep subject matter knowledge of eCommerce is essential and technical knowledge of Cloud architectures and SAP Hybris platforms are highly desirable.

Qualifications and skills required:

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

5 – 8 years Working experience within the IT industry.

5+ years Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

5+ years Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well-designed complex enterprise-class systems.

5+ years Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.

3-5 years Experience implementing solutions in an architecture capacity in the eCommerce industry.

2-3 years Deep technical knowledge of the SAP Hybris eCommerce solution, cloud technologies, and online payment processes for use within eCommerce.

2-3 years Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

Architecture and design of eCommerce solutions (Cloud, APIs, micro-services, omni-channel, etc.) and integration to other solutions

Commercial and business understanding of the broader eCommerce and retail services industry.

Commercial and business understanding of the broader eMarketing and retail services industry

Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, Scrum, TOGAF, etc.)

