SQL & Automation Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic company at the forefront of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), Digitization and Virtual agents. seeks a highly analytical and solutions-driven SQL & Automation Engineer to join its team. Your core role will be to help customers modernize operations by automating manual business processes through Robotic Process Automation, Database Development, Document Understanding, AI/Machine Learning and integration. You’ll be responsible for all aspects of implementing automation solutions from requirements gathering to development, testing and deployment. The ideal candidate must possess at least a 3-year BSc./BEng./BTech Degree. You must have at least 3-5 years’ MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS & be familiar with XML, JSON & Workflow Design Principles. Remote work is on offer. Must have passed Pure Maths on high school.

DUTIES:

Design and implement software robotics and process automation in support of business requirements, software and industry best practices.

Participate in the development of new offerings and innovation in the automation space.

Carry out development, Unit as well as End-to-End Testing, troubleshooting and training of software robots and programmed automation.

Contribute end to end with a DevOps approach to Automation and help in upfront configuration and ongoing administration and support.

Manage the end-to-end process of implementing automation solutions using RPA and Integration technologies.

Support internal and external customers by developing, testing, and deploying automation solutions using RPA, database, and integration technologies.

Support investigation and remediation of production level issues.

Support production deployments processes and performance testing.

Ensure quality by supporting coding and architectural standards and thorough Unit Testing.

Assist in testing and UAT efforts.

Follow secure coding standards and processes including SDLC and Change Management.

Participate in design and peer reviews.

Conduct demos for automation and integration stewards and business stakeholders.

Support skills transfer by mentoring new resources on best practices and development.

Communicate and collaborate effectively within Automation and Integration team, Remote team, and all Supporting teams.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant 3-year BSc./BEng./BTech Degree.

Pure Maths at school.

Minimum 3-5 years with MS SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS.

Experience XML, and JSON.

Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles.

Extensive experience with SQL database.

Advantageous –

Scripting experience Visual Basic.

ATTRIBUTES:

Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.

Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration.

Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills.

