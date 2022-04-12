Systems Integration Specialist at Liberty Group

Objective of the Role

To work collaboratively within your team and across other teams in the business to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Key Responsibilities:

Work with Developers and Architects in designing and developing integration configurations based on business requirements and that support the overall system architecture principles.

Analyze and implement integration capabilities and patterns to meet business demands, aligned to Group Architecture.

Create and maintain documentation for integration installations, changes, and upgrades.

Incident response in a timely manner.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical problems in timely and accurate manner to improve application performance and functionality.

Work with business partners to communicate overall technology capacity to support business priorities for the specific business services / processes under responsibility.

Direct the preparation and execution of Integration production procedures.

Responsible for managing technical activities of integration partners.

Responsible for ensuring continual improvement of key platform integrations to achieve efficient and effective integration,

Recommend, design the internal integrations and ensure that there is technical expertise in the team which reduces reliance on external vendor development.

Triage and resolve issues related to integration.

Qualifications

Relevant degree in Information Technology

Technical certifications relevant to Integration technologies and patterns

Experience

At least 5 years’ technical experience in an Investment Platform or similar business

At least 5 years’ experience in middleware development, support, integration, and management of complex applications using best modern practices

Experience in delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Experience in solving complex problems for customers (internal or external).

Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively with external vendors.

Experience at working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environments.

Working knowledge on messaging frameworks such as JSON, REST, XML, SOAP or web services

Competencies

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Multilingual (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

JSON

REST

XML

API

SOAP

Web Services

Troubleshooting

MULESOFT

SFTP Patterns

Agile Methodology

End to end stack

Stakeholder Engagement

JIRA

Confluence

Intergration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Group Investment Platform (GIP) is a technology and administration capability under Liberty Group that supports financial advisers (Both tied and independent) in servicing their client’s investments in one place in a digital-first manner using best of breed global technologies to construct this platform and is the first investment provider in South Africa to do so.

The first proposition built on this platform, targeted at independent financial advisers, is live and is known as INN8.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Provident Fund

Funeral Plan

Laptop

3G Card

