Worldwide PC shipments see first quarter decline

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 77,5-million units in the first quarter of 2022, a 7,3% decrease from the first quarter of 2021, according to preliminary results by Gartner.

A sharp drop in Chromebook sales significantly contributed to the overall market decline.

“After an unprecedented Chromebook surge in 2020 and early 2021, driven by demand from the US educational market, Chromebook growth has tempered,” says Mikako Kitagawa, research director at Gartner. “It was a challenging quarter for the PC and Chromebook market to achieve growth, as this time last year the PC market registered its highest growth in decades.”

Excluding Chromebooks, the worldwide PC market grew by a modest 3,3% year over year. In addition to weakened Chromebook sales, slowed consumer demand contributed to the market’s downward trend, as discretionary spending shifted away from devices. Business PCs, however, saw growth in the first quarter of 2022 as hybrid work and the return to offices created demand for desktop devices.

The top three vendors in the worldwide PC market remained unchanged in the first quarter of 2022, with Lenovo maintaining the number one spot in shipments at 23,6% market share.

Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 1Q22 (Thousands of Units)

Company 1Q22 Shipments 1Q22 Market Share (%) 1Q21 Shipments 1Q21 Market Share (%) 1Q22-1Q21 Growth (%) Lenovo 18,258 23.6 20,882 25.0 -12.6 HP Inc. 15,863 20.5 19,295 23.1 -17.8 Dell 13,739 17.7 13,084 15.7 5.0 Apple 7,005 9.0 6,449 7.7 8.6 ASUS 5,594 7.2 4,640 5.6 20.6 Acer 5,531 7.1 5,850 7.0 -5.5 Others 11,503 14.8 13,393 16.0 -14.1 Total 77,494 100.0 83,592 100.0 -7.3

Notes: Data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs, ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface) and Chromebooks, but not iPads. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to rounding.

Source: Gartner (April 2022)

Lenovo and HP both experienced significant impacts from declining Chromebook sales in the first quarter. Lenovo was affected by slowed US Chromebook sales, but that decline was moderated by its growth in Latin America and Asia Pacific. HP prioritised Chromebooks in recent years but decreased its Chromebook focus in the second half of 2021, leading to a significant decline in overall shipments for the first quarter of 2022.

Dell achieved year-over-year shipment growth in the first quarter, despite ongoing supply constraints in the business market. This quarter marked Dell’s sixth consecutive period of growth, achieved in part due to the company’s relatively minor presence in the declining Chromebook and consumer PC segments.

Apple continued its momentum to start this year, led by the popularity of the M1-based Mac devices. In the first quarter Apple introduced Mac Studio, a M1-based premium desktop model, driving sales among PC users who require high processing power.

The US saw the most significant impact from weakened Chromebook sales, with overall PC shipments declining 16,5% year-over-year in the region. While the consumer PC market softened compared to a year ago, the US business PC market saw growth due to a strong economy and increasing numbers of new businesses entering the market.

Dell secured the top spot in the US PC market based on shipments with 27,1% market share, while HP followed with 22,7% share.

Preliminary US PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 1Q22 (Thousands of Units)

Company 1Q22 Shipments 1Q22 Market Share (%) 1Q21 Shipments 1Q21 Market Share (%) 1Q22-1Q21 Growth (%) Dell 5,144 27.1 4,878 21.4 5.4 HP Inc. 4,317 22.7 7,186 31.6 -39.9 Lenovo 3,263 17.2 4,320 19.0 -24.5 Apple 2,754 14.5 2,322 10.2 18.6 Acer Group 1,104 5.8 1,536 6.8 -28.1 Others 2,412 12.7 2,514 11.0 -4.0 Total 18,995 100.0 22,756 100.0 -16.5

Notes: Data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs, ultramobile premiums (such as Microsoft Surface) and Chromebooks, but not iPads. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to rounding.

Source: Gartner (April 2022)

The EMEA PC market decreased 6.3% year-over-year, reaching 22.5 million units. In addition to weak Chromebook demand, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had a significant impact on the region’s PC sales.

“Many PC vendors stopped shipping devices into Russia and demand in Ukraine collapsed,” says Kitagawa. “Additionally, the growing impact of upward inflationary pressure on discretionary spending has no doubt caused consumers to hold back on buying PCs, especially in Eastern Europe, which accounts for around 18% of the EMEA PC market.”

Excluding Japan, the Asia Pacific market grew by 4.1% year-over-year, mainly driven by demand for mobile PCs. Desktop PC sales declined in the region, due to weak demand from both consumers and businesses. Even with ongoing lockdowns in China, most buyers had already purchased devices in 2020 and 2021, so PC demand in Asia Pacific was largely driven by replacements as it was pre-pandemic.