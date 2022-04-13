C# Developer

We are looking for a highly skilled .Net Developer to collaborate with a team of developers and UX designers to develop and maintain web and mobile applications. You will be responsible for development of all stages of the interface component design from conception through to execution. Important responsibilities include engage with customers, gather requirements from customers, implementation of requirements, testing and maintaining solutions. The ideal candidate possesses strong communication skills and is able to develop reusable, efficient, and scalable code.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Full Stack Software development

Design, development, implementation, and support of software solutions

Writing and modifying code and debugging

Translate Customer requirements and into designs and functional code

Help maintain code quality, performance, and application responsiveness Collaborate with internal and external clients, managers, business analysts and developers in a team environment

Execute projects from initial concept through to delivery

Relevant Skills:

Minimum 4+ years of experience in a software development role (C#, Web, Xamarin Forms .Net Development)

Comfortable communicating with Other Developers, Business Analysts and Project

Experience in software development life cycle processes, agile development methodologies, software design and testing.

Experience working on a variety of software development

Experience architecting cloud base solutions or

Experience in Microsoft Azure PaaS and serverless

Experience developing and consuming

Experience with web development technologies

Experience as a full-stack developer with strong knowledge of software engineering concepts (such as SOLID principles)

Extensive knowledge of coding languages C# and frameworks/systems (e.g. MVC, Blazor, .Net Core, .NET, Git, DevOps, JavaScript, jQuery and Xamarin Forms).

Extensive knowledge and experience in working with Microsoft SQL Server and Azure SQL.

Experience in using Microsoft 365 platform, data storage, analysis, reporting tools and technologies (Power Platform) preferential.

Qualifications

Matric

Relevant Software Development Certifications

BSC Computer Sciences, BCom Informatics, IT Development diploma a bonus

Desired Skills:

C#.Net Development

Development C#

.NET

DevOps

Xamarin

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

