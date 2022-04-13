e-Commerce Web Developer

Apr 13, 2022

A position is available for an Ecommerce Web Develop with a Bachelors degree, to design & implement ecommerce solutions, programs & apps and develop procedures to navigate complex system overlaps.

The following requirements is essential for this position:

  • Four years experience developing ecommerce sites.
  • ASP.NET & ASP.NET Core 3
  • ASP.NET MVC, Bootstrap 4 and above
  • SQL Database knowledge.
  • Microsoft Visual Studio
  • C#
  • SEO/ Google Analytics/ Google Ad-words
  • Knowledge of shopping plugins
  • knowledge of payment gateways for e-commerce platforms
  • RESTFul Service Development (Open API)

