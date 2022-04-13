e-Commerce Web Developer

A position is available for an Ecommerce Web Develop with a Bachelors degree, to design & implement ecommerce solutions, programs & apps and develop procedures to navigate complex system overlaps.
The following requirements is essential for this position:
- Four years experience developing ecommerce sites.
- ASP.NET & ASP.NET Core 3
- ASP.NET MVC, Bootstrap 4 and above
- SQL Database knowledge.
- Microsoft Visual Studio
- C#
- SEO/ Google Analytics/ Google Ad-words
- Knowledge of shopping plugins
- knowledge of payment gateways for e-commerce platforms
- RESTFul Service Development (Open API)