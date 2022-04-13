e-Commerce Web Developer

A position is available for an Ecommerce Web Develop with a Bachelors degree, to design & implement ecommerce solutions, programs & apps and develop procedures to navigate complex system overlaps.

The following requirements is essential for this position:

Four years experience developing ecommerce sites.

ASP.NET & ASP.NET Core 3

ASP.NET MVC, Bootstrap 4 and above

SQL Database knowledge.

Microsoft Visual Studio

C#

SEO/ Google Analytics/ Google Ad-words

Knowledge of shopping plugins

knowledge of payment gateways for e-commerce platforms

RESTFul Service Development (Open API)

