Infobip obtains Zambia licence

Infobip has acquired a Service without Network (National) licence to operate in Zambia, a market that is key to its expansion and servicing of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

“Zambia is an exciting market for Infobip, allowing us to service neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe and Botswana too, where the way of doing business is very similar. Many multinationals are opening offices in these countries, which shows what an important region it is in terms of growing our business footprint,” says Douglas Van Wyk, regional manager for southern Africa at Infobip.

Erica Lengwe, MD of Infobip Zambia, says the move creates many opportunities for Infobip, especially given that the Zambian government is increasingly moving into the digital transformation space.

“This creates many opportunities for businesses looking to enter the digital space and consider of digital communications can help improve the customer experience, which is Infobip’s bread and butter. We’ve seen for a long time how Zambia is embracing the wave of digital transformation, so it’s important for us to play our part in pioneering a more digital future,” she says.

Infobip becoming a licenced operator in Zambia will bring local support to customers and also means Infobip can strike any partnership in Zambia or the surrounding counties, thanks to the license’s compliance with local laws and regulations.

“We want to ensure that that whoever partners with us will benefit from our global footprint, and this license will open up many more doors,” Lengwe says. “We’re excited about what the future holds for Infobip in Zambia and the surrounding countries.”