Oracle DBA (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A forward-thinking Software Specialist seeks a highly meticulous and technically strong Oracle DBA to fill a remote position where your core role will be the day-to-day administration of various Oracle database instances, applications and data loads / batch runs using a variety of functionalities and a range of associated products. You will also be responsible for ensuring the availability and performance of the databases by proactively monitoring and troubleshooting database issues and providing a sustainable solution to the problems within agreed SLA timelines. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree/Diploma in IT or Engineering or any relevant Database Administration Certification, have at least 3 years’ work experience in a similar role including proficiency with SQL, Oracle 11g/12c, UNIX/Linux scripting & ITIL. You will also require exposure to Oracle Http Server, NGINX, Apache and HTTPD including installations and DevOps methodology and tools Jenkins, Git, Nexus, SonarQube, Docker & Podman.

DUTIES:

Database preparation and set-up –

Maintain databases on test, development, and production environments where applicable.

Perform data imports and exports.

Assist with database/data model design.

Implement the data model required by the application.

Create schema objects and implementing rules for data integrity.

Refresh the database objects on test environments to align with the production system.

Ensure that backups of environment specific data are maintained.

Database administration and analysis –

Manage incidents, requests and deployments issues within agreed SLA timelines.

Interface with various specialist groups – Operating system support, Network support, Data Centre Network Security.

Support and core database administrators to support the platform.

Maintain stable databases.

Manage database objects such as tables, indexes, and views.

Perform routine housekeeping to maintain tablespace sizes by cleaning out historic data that is no longer required.

Troubleshoot and debug database failures – resolve issues within agreed SLA timelines.

Monitor databases and raise awareness of any potential issues.

Monitor and tune database performance.

Perform database sanity checks and troubleshooting.

Automate/script routine tasks where possible.

Assist with capacity planning.

Database and data-related applications –

Support and maintain applications across multiple databases.

Deploy application-level database changes to production and non-production databases as required.

Investigate and fix database and data-related issues.

Ensure successful completion of batch loads.

Assist the Development and Test teams as required with troubleshooting during the testing of maintenance releases.

Perform mock release deployments to prepare changes for delivery to the production system.

Ensure that the customer change management process is followed when making changes to the production system.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in IT or Engineering or any relevant Database Administration Certification.

Experience/Skills –

3-5 Years relevant working experience.

Best Practice in Database Administration or Application Server; ITIL & Quality Management Principles.

Proven working experience on Oracle 11g/12c.

Basic UNIX/Linux scripting and command line experience.

SQL scripting working experience.

Project Life Cycle and software development methodologies.

Exposure to Web Servers e.g., Oracle Http Server, NGINX, Apache and HTTPD including installations.

Exposure to DevOps methodology and tools (Jenkins, Git, Nexus, SonarQube, Docker, Podman).

Install, configuration, connection setups and tuning.

Must be able to work remotely from home.

Be prepared to work after hours when required and fulfil stand-by duties when required (24/7 on a rotational basis).

Be prepared to work from the client offices when required.

Advantageous –

Exposure to Ingres 9.2/11.0 database servers.

Telecommunications operations knowledge.

Oracle APEX experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving ability.

Meticulous.

Resilient.

Confident, enthusiastic.

Excellent communication and listening skills.

Must be able to work independently as well as be a team player.

Ability to work under pressure.

