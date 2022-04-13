PSG Full stack Developer 3

Apr 13, 2022

My Client who is well renowned for theironline gaming software is looking for a Intermediate Full Stack Developer, if interested please apply!!
Skills needed :

  • Angular 2+, React, Vue, etc
  • Spring/Springboot modules
  • Minimum Java 8
  • SQL databases
  • Rest API’s
  • Microservice

Desirable:

  • Javascript Testing Frameworks
  • Java Testing Frameworks
  • Cloud development and/or migrations
  • Devops practices and methodologies

Benefits

  • Performance bonus
  • Hybrid working for all staff with flexible working opportunities
  • Private Healthcare scheme

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • bonus and more

