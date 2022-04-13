PSG Full stack Developer 3

My Client who is well renowned for theironline gaming software is looking for a Intermediate Full Stack Developer, if interested please apply!!

Skills needed :

Angular 2+, React, Vue, etc

Spring/Springboot modules

Minimum Java 8

SQL databases

Rest API’s

Microservice

Desirable:

Javascript Testing Frameworks

Java Testing Frameworks

Cloud development and/or migrations

Devops practices and methodologies

Benefits

Performance bonus

Hybrid working for all staff with flexible working opportunities

Private Healthcare scheme

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

bonus and more

