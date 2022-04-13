Remote Senior Full Stack Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is looking for a skilled Senior Microsoft Full Stack Developer who will work with a team of developers.
Responsibilities:
- Writing of programs in C# and appropriate languages when the need arises
- Developing test plans, systems testing, coordinating user acceptance testing where necessary
- Handling problems and solutions at source from stake holders
- Translating the above into development goals and outputs personally and for the team
- Adhering to the development standards of the team with minimal guidance
- Mentoring and teaching fellow team members
- Actively participating in research and discussions around the development stack and standards
- Analysis of user reporting requirements and setting up the requisite reports.
- Analysis of in-house programs in order to improve application and related processes.
- Analysis and verification of information with the business and creating sustainable structures to deliver this information on a regular basis
- Ensure that the infrastructure developed supports remote sites
- Ensure all technical documentation pertaining to developments and enhancements are updated and distributed
- Ensure that the relevant technical and general information is updated to the intranet
- Control and tracking of all software licenses and contracts
Requirements:
- Grade 12 (Matric)
- Minimum of a BSc. Degree
- 5+ years’ experience in a Senior Developer role
Experience in these technologies is preferred:
- C#, exposure to .net framework and .net core
- Familiar with constructing and using web services
- Azure
- Web API
- Angular, MVC, JavaScript, jQuery .Net Core and CSS, HTML frontend technologies
- Exposure to mobile development a plus, wither native or hybrid
- SOLID Design patterns
- Passion for software development
- Up to date knowledge and a keen interest in the latest technology
- Experience in a wide range of technologies
- Ability to solve problems elegantly and creatively
