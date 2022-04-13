Senior Software Developer

Our client has a vacancy available for a Senior Software Developer to join their small team of developers.

The position is for a Remote worker allowing the candidate to work from home if they so choose. The candidate must however be available in physical presence for meetings that typically take place at the company’s premises in Witbank (eMalahleni) or at a client’s location (typically in and around the JHB / Pretoria area). The expectation is that such meetings would not exceed a frequency of once a week or less than once a month.

As Senior Software Developer, you would be required to learn and become proficient with all existing technologies and projects currently in use by the company as well as develop and design new projects in a team as well as in their private capacity for their own individually assigned tasks.

Required skills:

B Eng Computer or Electronic Engineering, or BSc Computer Science degree.

C# .net (Windows Forms, WCF Services, ASP.net Web Services (REST and SOAP))

Android (Java, App development & maintenance with Room, LiveData, Volley, Glide, MQTT and others)

MySQL (SQL queries, schema creation and management, Replication setup and maintenance for Master-Master, Crash recovery)

Beneficial capabilities include:

Competence with Network setup and maintenance (IPv4, SSL, VPN, IPsec, MPLS, APN’s & Firewalls)

Version Control with SVN / GIT

Apache Tomcat Experience

Internet Information Services (Setup and Maintenance)

GWT (Java, Maintenance, and development)

Microsoft Server Setup and Maintenance

Competence with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint)

Angular / React / [URL Removed]

AWS

Swift

PHP

Remuneration: Salary is negotiable

Desired Skills:

C#

C#.Net Development

Android

MySQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

