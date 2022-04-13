Senior UI UX Designer

Apr 13, 2022

Our client is looking for a Senior UX/UI designer to join their brilliant team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • You have a degree/diploma in Design, Computer Science, Engineering, or related field
  • You have prior experience as a UX/UI Designer as well as a strong portfolio of related projects
  • You are proficient in Adobe Creative Suite or other
  • Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills are a plus
  • You pay strong attention to detail and have a keen eye for aesthetics

Minimum experience required:

  • 5 years or more experience with prototyping software such as Adobe XD
  • 5 years’ experience with graphic design software such as Adobe Suite (photoshop and illustrator)
  • 5 years’ experience with UX/UI design
  • Previous experience with video content design would be advantageous
  • Previous experience in content management systems such as WordPress or related
  • Your portfolio proves your UI and visual design experience
  • You have a deep knowledge of common interaction patterns and information architecture
  • You can identify patterns and abstract them for use in different use cases
  • You care about the impact of your work and can deliver high-quality design work fast
  • You are organized, self-motivated, and efficient
  • You are a systemic thinker who thinks holistically and can translate complex problems and processes into simple and intuitive user experiences

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Developing and conceptualizing a comprehensive UX/UI design strategy in conjunction with relevant stakeholders
  • Maintain robust and usable components libraries, from foundational elements to more complex components
  • Design and document interaction patterns throughout our components, documentation, and prototypes
  • Knowledge and application of the SDLC process
  • Develop and promote best practices for the design team and other stakeholders
  • Maintain CI standards throughout UX/UI design
  • Adhering to style standards on typography and graphic design
  • Ensure the technical feasibility of UX/UI design
  • Designing UI elements and tools such as navigation menus, search boxes, tabs, and widgets

Desired Skills:

  • HTML 5
  • CSS 3
  • Javascript
  • Adobe XD
  • SDLC
  • UX
  • UI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

