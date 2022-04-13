Senior UI UX Designer

Our client is looking for a Senior UX/UI designer to join their brilliant team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- You have a degree/diploma in Design, Computer Science, Engineering, or related field
- You have prior experience as a UX/UI Designer as well as a strong portfolio of related projects
- You are proficient in Adobe Creative Suite or other
- Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills are a plus
- You pay strong attention to detail and have a keen eye for aesthetics
Minimum experience required:
- 5 years or more experience with prototyping software such as Adobe XD
- 5 years’ experience with graphic design software such as Adobe Suite (photoshop and illustrator)
- 5 years’ experience with UX/UI design
- Previous experience with video content design would be advantageous
- Previous experience in content management systems such as WordPress or related
- Your portfolio proves your UI and visual design experience
- You have a deep knowledge of common interaction patterns and information architecture
- You can identify patterns and abstract them for use in different use cases
- You care about the impact of your work and can deliver high-quality design work fast
- You are organized, self-motivated, and efficient
- You are a systemic thinker who thinks holistically and can translate complex problems and processes into simple and intuitive user experiences
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Developing and conceptualizing a comprehensive UX/UI design strategy in conjunction with relevant stakeholders
- Maintain robust and usable components libraries, from foundational elements to more complex components
- Design and document interaction patterns throughout our components, documentation, and prototypes
- Knowledge and application of the SDLC process
- Develop and promote best practices for the design team and other stakeholders
- Maintain CI standards throughout UX/UI design
- Adhering to style standards on typography and graphic design
- Ensure the technical feasibility of UX/UI design
- Designing UI elements and tools such as navigation menus, search boxes, tabs, and widgets
Apply now for more info :
Desired Skills:
- HTML 5
- CSS 3
- Javascript
- Adobe XD
- SDLC
- UX
- UI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree