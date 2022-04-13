Senior UI UX Designer

Our client is looking for a Senior UX/UI designer to join their brilliant team.

The ideal candidate should have:

You have a degree/diploma in Design, Computer Science, Engineering, or related field

You have prior experience as a UX/UI Designer as well as a strong portfolio of related projects

You are proficient in Adobe Creative Suite or other

Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript skills are a plus

You pay strong attention to detail and have a keen eye for aesthetics

Minimum experience required:

5 years or more experience with prototyping software such as Adobe XD

5 years’ experience with graphic design software such as Adobe Suite (photoshop and illustrator)

5 years’ experience with UX/UI design

Previous experience with video content design would be advantageous

Previous experience in content management systems such as WordPress or related

Your portfolio proves your UI and visual design experience

You have a deep knowledge of common interaction patterns and information architecture

You can identify patterns and abstract them for use in different use cases

You care about the impact of your work and can deliver high-quality design work fast

You are organized, self-motivated, and efficient

You are a systemic thinker who thinks holistically and can translate complex problems and processes into simple and intuitive user experiences

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Developing and conceptualizing a comprehensive UX/UI design strategy in conjunction with relevant stakeholders

Maintain robust and usable components libraries, from foundational elements to more complex components

Design and document interaction patterns throughout our components, documentation, and prototypes

Knowledge and application of the SDLC process

Develop and promote best practices for the design team and other stakeholders

Maintain CI standards throughout UX/UI design

Adhering to style standards on typography and graphic design

Ensure the technical feasibility of UX/UI design

Designing UI elements and tools such as navigation menus, search boxes, tabs, and widgets

Apply now for more info :

Desired Skills:

HTML 5

CSS 3

Javascript

Adobe XD

SDLC

UX

UI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position