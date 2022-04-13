Telkom partners with Mpumalanga DoE

Telkom has partnered with the Mpumalanga Department of Education as a mobile connectivity partner as the province launched its e-learning programme that will digitally equip Grade 12 learners and teachers by making it easier to access online learning material.

The programme, which was launched on 6 April 2022 at Ubuhlebuzile Secondary School in Piet Retief, will enable learners and teachers in underprivileged communities to access online learning tools and conduct virtual classes.

Telkom is supporting the Mpumalanga Department of Education as a connectivity partner by providing data solutions to 6 700 teachers and 55 000 Grade 12 learners. As part of the programme, the Mpumalanga DoE has provided each learner with a tablet and every teacher with a laptop pre-loaded with software and e-Content and is data ready for online-offline use.

Desiree Letshabo, Telkom executive: business – mobile sales, says: “It is every child’s right to have access to education and Covid-19 has made it more difficult for learners and teachers to interact. With the rapid transition to virtual learning, it became very clear that there is a digital divide that exists within the education system. The learner-teacher solution will help to bridge the gap where many learners in rural parts of the province cannot easily access learning tools.”

In April 2021, Telkom was awarded the RT-15 Transversal Contract by National Treasury. As part of the contract, Telkom is one of four service providers that will provide mobile communication solutions and services to national, provincial and local government as well as state agencies over a period of five years.

As part of the RT-15 Transversal Contract, Telkom introduced Naledi Platinum and Naledi Gold Packages which are top-up or post-paid contracts offered to the public sector as an individual or corporate account. The solution turns the complete Telkom Mobile network as well as Telkom fixed network into a Closed User Group (CUG). Through the packages, users get free calls between Telkom-to-Telkom mobile lines as well as free calls from fixed to mobile calls including unlimited data and as much as 600 minutes for non-Telkom to Telkom calls.

Telkom has committed to upskilling 1 500 unemployed youth for the duration of the contract and will also train 10 000 teachers to enable them to train other educators on how to use digital tools for remote learning.