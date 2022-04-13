UI Developer (Angular)

Apr 13, 2022

We are looking for an experienced Front-end Developer who is passionate about UI/ UX and who can add great value from both a Front-end Development and Design perspective (please note that the development aspect is the most important and the design side is a bonus). We need someone with strong Angular 9 skills. If you’re open to a new opportunity and would like to get involved on an exciting project, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:
Location: Johannesburg (remote will also be fine)
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: strong intermediate – Senior

  • UI/ UX Design experience
  • Strong HTML5, CSS3 skills
  • LESS and SASS experience
  • Angular 9 (a must), JavaScript and jQuery
  • NPM component packaging & NgRX for state management
  • Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX
  • Experience in taking handover from Sketch and InVision from design teams
  • Basic Photoshop experience
  • Understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.
  • Code versioning tools, such as Git / Mercurial / SVN
  • Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that applications will adhere to them
  • Comfortable working within a SCRUM Agile environment
  • Understanding and knowledge of other JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS is a bonus!

