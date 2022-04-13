Young scientists to fly SA flag in Lindau

The Council for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings has selected 11 young scientists from South Africa to participate at the 71st Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting dedicated to Chemistry from 26 June to 1 July 2022 in Lindau, Germany.

In Lindau’s quest to continuously strive to increase the quality and internationality of the candidates, their scientific review panel has selected 600 of the most qualified young scientists from more than 100 nationalities to participate in this year’s Lindau Meeting. The selected young scientists will experience and contribute to the unique atmosphere of the Lindau Meetings. About 35 Nobel Laureates are planning to attend the meeting and welcome the outstanding qualifications and the great diversity of nationalities of the applicants.

ASSAf, as the official partner of the Lindau Foundation, and with funding from the DSI, annually nominates young scientists to attend the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings which are designed as a forum for young scientists from all over the world to have in-depth exchanges with Nobel Laureates.

The 11 South African young scientists who have been selected to participate at the 71st Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting are: Alan Eaby (University of Stellenbosch); Dr Shepherd Siangwata (University of Cape Town); Dr Alexandré Delport (University of KwaZulu-Natal); Dr Nzondelelo Bingwa (University of Johannesburg); Lindokuhle Ngema (University of the Witwatersrand); Dr Gauta Matlou (University of Johannesburg); Dr Gugu Kubheka (University of Pretoria); Dr Penny Mathumba (Mintek/University of Fort Hare); Pamela Moyo (University of Johannesburg); Dr Nqobile Xaba (Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection); and Dr Zamani Cele (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research).

In Lindau, the young scientists will experience a six-day programme with numerous lectures and panel discussions. They will also have the opportunity to meet the biggest science names in physics when they are introduced to the Lindau Nobel Laureates.