AWS Data Scientist/Architect

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a AWS Data Scientist/Architect to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024.

The ideal candidate should have:

Training in Qlik tools

Qlik Sense and Qlik View skills required.

Data Analysis.

Bi Architecture.

SQL scripting.

Understanding of full and partial data loads.

Role Tasks:

Support the Procurement and HR departments in Munich with dashboard designed for management reporting.

If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

aws

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

