BI Developer (PowerBI / Tableau / SQL / ETL) LW35/36 at Mediro ICT

A Contract role exists until Dec 2022 (renewable) for a BI Developer. This might require traveling for meetings and workshops at the sites. CV to [Email Address Removed]
Overview:
Some of the primary responsibilities of this role would include owning, tracking, and resolving report related incidents and requests, fulfilling requests and resolving incidents within SLAs, designing developing, and maintaining business intelligence solutions, crafting and executing queries upon request for data, presenting information through reports and visualization. At the intermediate and senior levels, attending meetings with various stakeholders and providing feedback to line management is also required. Intermediate and senior BI developers must be able to translate the strategic objectives of the team and the organization into work-relevant objectives.
Experience:
3-6 Years’ experience relating to:
- Mining / Engineering Industry experience is preferred
- Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modeling) and data mining
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP), and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
- Experience with BI technologies (e.g., Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, etc.)
- Advanced experience in SQL querying, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)
- Translate business needs to technical specifications
- Design, build and deploy BI solutions
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
- Create visualizations and reports for the requested project
- User management
- Security management
- Develop and update technical documentation
- Debug, monitor, and troubleshoot BI solutions
Beneficial Experience in:
- Predictive analytics and data science
- Graphical design and artistic aptitude
- Experience with SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)
Minimum Requirements
Qualification:
- Completed Computer Science Diploma/Degree, or other relevant qualification
- Completed Matric (Grade 12)