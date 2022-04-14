BI Developer (PowerBI / Tableau / SQL / ETL) LW35/36 at Mediro ICT

A Contract role exists until Dec 2022 (renewable) for a BI Developer. This might require traveling for meetings and workshops at the sites. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Overview:

Some of the primary responsibilities of this role would include owning, tracking, and resolving report related incidents and requests, fulfilling requests and resolving incidents within SLAs, designing developing, and maintaining business intelligence solutions, crafting and executing queries upon request for data, presenting information through reports and visualization. At the intermediate and senior levels, attending meetings with various stakeholders and providing feedback to line management is also required. Intermediate and senior BI developers must be able to translate the strategic objectives of the team and the organization into work-relevant objectives.

Experience:

3-6 Years’ experience relating to:

Mining / Engineering Industry experience is preferred

Background in data warehouse design (e.g., dimensional modeling) and data mining

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP), and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Experience with BI technologies (e.g., Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, etc.)

Advanced experience in SQL querying, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS)

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy BI solutions

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Create visualizations and reports for the requested project

User management

Security management

Develop and update technical documentation

Debug, monitor, and troubleshoot BI solutions

Beneficial Experience in:

Predictive analytics and data science

Graphical design and artistic aptitude

Experience with SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)

Minimum Requirements

Qualification:

Completed Computer Science Diploma/Degree, or other relevant qualification

Completed Matric (Grade 12)

Learn more/Apply for this position