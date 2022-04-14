Bluegrass achieves Microsoft Silver Partner status

Bluegrass Digital has completed the qualifying examinations and successfully renewed its Silver Partner status with App Development and Cloud Platform competencies.

With over 20 years’ experience as a Microsoft Solutions Partner, the company continues to invest in its people with skills and training. The Microsoft Partner community recognises customer excellence and Microsoft product expertise.

Bluegrass operations director Mark Hawkins says they continue to invest in skills and training, keeping on top of latest trends and technologies. “Renewing our Silver Partnership ensures our team gain important skills when developing software for the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

“We pride ourselves on our innovation, expertise and commitment to ensuring delivery excellence to our customers. As a Microsoft Certified Silver Partner, we can provide digital solutions backed by industry best practices and standards, ensuring scalable and secure solutions,” he adds.

Microsoft Azure is a cloud-computing platform that provides clients with over 200 cloud services for building, deploying, and managing applications and services through a global network of Microsoft-managed data centres.

Hawkins says Microsoft’s App Development Competency provides them with the skills to build, test and maintain cloud apps for our customers. “These resources enable faster delivery and continuous improvement in software development in Azure. These exams ensure we have successfully passed a skills assessment proving advanced product knowledge.”

The Cloud Platform competency provides technical capabilities in deploying, migrating and maintaining cloud applications and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions built on Microsoft Azure. With these competencies Bluegrass has demonstrated the required expertise to help its customers make use of secure, scalable and reliable cloud solutions.

“These competencies also support our new DevOps consultancy which helps customers to set-up their development and deployment environments. This allows development teams to plan work, collaborate on code development, and build and deploy applications. It will cover your development repos, Azure Pipelines, Azure Test Plans, Azure Artifacts and more,” he concludes.