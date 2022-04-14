Business Analyst

Apr 14, 2022

BUSINESS ANALYST

  • Gather business requirements within the Systems Software Development team
  • Development of functional descriptions and technical specifications
  • Develop test plans
  • Ensure that UAT testing is performed
  • Improve current business processes, products and features
  • Define with the Project Management Office (PMO) project development requirements and deadlines

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Business Analyst
  • Business analysis
  • Requirement Gathering
  • UAT
  • Software Testing
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Documentation
  • SDLC
  • Functional Descriptions
  • Technical Specifications
  • Business Process
  • Process reengineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Consulting within corporate financial and manufacturing clients

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 6-12 month contract
  • Exciting projects
  • Excellent rates

