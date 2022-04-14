Business Analyst

BUSINESS ANALYST

Gather business requirements within the Systems Software Development team

Development of functional descriptions and technical specifications

Develop test plans

Ensure that UAT testing is performed

Improve current business processes, products and features

Define with the Project Management Office (PMO) project development requirements and deadlines

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Analyst

Business analysis

Requirement Gathering

UAT

Software Testing

Business Process Analysis

Business Process Mapping

Documentation

SDLC

Functional Descriptions

Technical Specifications

Business Process

Process reengineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Consulting within corporate financial and manufacturing clients

Employer & Job Benefits:

6-12 month contract

Exciting projects

Excellent rates

