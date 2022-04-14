Business Analyst for Supply Chain Management

Our client leaders in the Automotive Space are currently seeking a Business Analyst for Supply Chain Management to join their team. Role is based in Midrand with home-office rotation. This is a fixed long-term contract opportunity valid till December 2024. The ideal candidate should have:

IT Degree and 8 years of professional experience

Role Tasks: – Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.- Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.- Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.- Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.- Performing requirements analysis.- Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.- Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.- Working closely with our colleagues in our global plants.- Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.- Performing user acceptance testing.- Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.- Ensuring the quality of the sprint deliverables – Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users and development team.

Technical skills include:- A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field (e.g., requirements or process engineering) within Supply Chain Management.- Exceptional analytical, conceptual thinking skills.- The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.- Deep knowledge in functional and technical process design (from requirement to business process to the IT solution)- Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.- Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.- Advanced technical skills and knowledge in designing state of the art software- Experience in agile requirement engineering (> 5 years).

If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly.

