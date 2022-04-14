C#.NET Developer

We are looking for Mid- Senior C#.Net Developers to join a close-knit team of developers at a reputable software company.
We are looking for a Senior developer who will be part of the development and implementation as well as leading the development team.
The position will be based at the Cape Town office.
Required Experience:
- Sc. Computer Science or related field
- Minimum 3-5+ years’ experience in C# development
- Microsoft .Net C#
- .NET Core Framework
- MS SQL
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- Microsoft TFS
- Azure DevOps
Desired Skills:
- C#