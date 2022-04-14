C#.NET Developer

Apr 14, 2022

We are looking for Mid- Senior C#.Net Developers to join a close-knit team of developers at a reputable software company.

We are looking for a Senior developer who will be part of the development and implementation as well as leading the development team.

The position will be based at the Cape Town office.

Required Experience:

  • Sc. Computer Science or related field
  • Minimum 3-5+ years’ experience in C# development
  • Microsoft .Net C#
  • .NET Core Framework
  • MS SQL
  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • JavaScript
  • Microsoft TFS
  • Azure DevOps

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C#

Learn more/Apply for this position