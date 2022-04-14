C#.NET Developer

We are looking for Mid- Senior C#.Net Developers to join a close-knit team of developers at a reputable software company.

We are looking for a Senior developer who will be part of the development and implementation as well as leading the development team.

The position will be based at the Cape Town office.

Required Experience:

Sc. Computer Science or related field

Minimum 3-5+ years’ experience in C# development

Microsoft .Net C#

.NET Core Framework

MS SQL

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

Microsoft TFS

Azure DevOps

Desired Skills:

C#

