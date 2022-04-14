Cloud Data Engineer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for a Cloud Data Engineer to join them on a permanent basis
IT
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
You will be working primarily within the Google Cloud Environment using a variety of the tools that Google offers from BigQuery and Dataproc to Kubernetes and AI Hub. You should ideally dream in Python and speak SQL. You should not be afraid to dive into dirty data and help the team make sense of it. The Client is in the game of taking data and turning it into amazing stories and pretty pictures that helps the decision makers drive the business forward.
Qualifications and experience
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred
- 5+ years development experience working with Python
- Data skills (Traditional SQL and No-SQL)
- Large scale ETL
- High scale Restful Services
- Cloud experience (Google cloud platform preferred)
- Experience with source control (Git)
- Scheduling and Orchestration (Airflow / Composer)
- Containerization (Kubernetes, Docker)
- BigQuery
- Elastic search
- Data Warehousing concepts
- Data governance Concepts
- Apache beam (Cloud Dataflow)
- Apache Spark (Dataproc)
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- DATA
- CLOUD
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric