Cloud Data Engineer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (CBD) is currently looking for a Cloud Data Engineer to join them on a permanent basis

All applicants need to be fully vaccinated

You will be working primarily within the Google Cloud Environment using a variety of the tools that Google offers from BigQuery and Dataproc to Kubernetes and AI Hub. You should ideally dream in Python and speak SQL. You should not be afraid to dive into dirty data and help the team make sense of it. The Client is in the game of taking data and turning it into amazing stories and pretty pictures that helps the decision makers drive the business forward.

Qualifications and experience

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred

5+ years development experience working with Python

Data skills (Traditional SQL and No-SQL)

Large scale ETL

High scale Restful Services

Cloud experience (Google cloud platform preferred)

Experience with source control (Git)

Scheduling and Orchestration (Airflow / Composer)

Containerization (Kubernetes, Docker)

BigQuery

Elastic search

Data Warehousing concepts

Data governance Concepts

Apache beam (Cloud Dataflow)

Apache Spark (Dataproc)

