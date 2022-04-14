CRS, QBIT partner to reimagine human capital management

CRS Technologies has partnered with QBIT, the developers of the eJobDesign job profiling and planning application that enables users to design, maintain and validate job structure information and apply it in workforce planning. This will see QBIT link the core design and planning work in eJobDesign to the CRS platform.

“In today’s digital world, human capital must become as critical a business function as finance. Companies are using general ledger design to access data to track company costing and profit. This structured approach enables them to better manage costs and plan more effectively. When human capital is approached in the same way, massive business potential can be unlocked,” says Otto Pretorius, director of QBIT.

Ian McAlister, GM of CRS Technologies, comments: “The partnership with QBIT is significant as it results in an environment where human capital management is disrupted and provides impetus for a new way of unlocking value from people.”

The context in which job design, profiling and planning takes place has evolved. QBIT and CRS will work together to continually improve the foundation on which job specifications are built, and how planning is done for today’s digital world.

“It is a case of measuring and managing the gap that exists between specification and fulfilment. Both organisations are working together to ground the data on which human capital management is built. Think of it as establishing the doh-reh-me of human resources. It all begins here. We specialise in product development that builds core data solutions for customers. CRS is focused on modernising human resources in its entirety. Together, we are embracing this new chapter in workforce planning,” says Pretorius.

According to McAlister, the organisations have had a loose relationship with one another over the years. It now makes strategic sense to join forces.

“The market is evolving. Our two organisations can deliver the strategic value that organisations require for their human capital. While some transition is required, there is not that much work needed to be done at an architectural level. We will transform the people industry together,” concludes McAlister.