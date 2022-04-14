Data Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Data Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Responsibilities
- Analysis and conversion of business requirements into technical specifications
- Data exploration and analysis
- Data modelling and ETL capabilities
- Proficiency in at least two or more of the below data management domains: master data management, data quality management, reference data management, metadata management, data integration (streaming or API development)
- Development, testing, and implementation of data solutions
- Reporting and data visualization capabilities
- Solve complex data modelling and workload complications
- Manage and interact with clients and business stakeholders
- Translate technical concepts into business understanding and value
- Proficiency in at least two or more of the below tools
- SQL Server, SSIS, NiFi, Python, Spark, SAP Analytics, SSAS
Qualifications and experience
- Minimum Qualifications
- BSc Computer Science, BSc Honours Computer Science, BSC Maths Statistics, BEng (all disciplines), BCom (Informatics preferred). Or if direct entry proven experience in data & analytics and other relevant any qualifications (e.g., certifications in analytics technology platforms and techniques)
- Desired Qualifications
- Certifications or Advanced degrees in Data Management, Data Engineering, Data Science, Data Analytics, and technology specific certifications
- Desired Experience
- 3+ years’ relevant work experience
Competencies
- Technical Competencies
- Demonstrated project management skill
- Consulting skills
- Experience in drafting and presenting to clients
- Good report writing skills
- Sound financial knowledge and understanding
- Business acumen
- Business Analysis (including business process mapping)
- Data Modelling
- Data Management
- Data Engineering (extractions, transformations, loading patterns)
- Behavioral Competencies
- Continuous learning mindset
- Curiosity
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- Consistently delivers high quality work
- Ability to meet deadlines (reliable and dependable)
- Able to Multi-task
- Proven application of providing guidance to junior members of the project team
- Demonstrates readiness to take decisions
- Displays initiative and takes accountability for delivery of own work
- Supervises and monitors adherence to deadlines for self
- Ability to prioritize competing responsibilities as per their urgency and importance
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- Data Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric