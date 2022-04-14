Data Analyst at Resilience Personnel

Responsibilities:
- The ability to use automated tools to extract data from primary and secondary sources, including Excel,
- Develop and maintain a data base in a readable format.
- Predicting business results and customer behaviour
- Perform analysis to assess the quality and meaning of data.
- Use statistical tools to identify, analyse, and interpret patterns and trends in complex data sets that could be helpful for diagnosis and prediction.
- Capable of extracting data, interrogating it, and preparing analytical reports
- Able to analyse and interpret data provided by the current operating system.
- Working with programmers, engineers, and management heads to identify process improvement opportunities, propose system modifications, and devise data governance strategies.
Requirements:
- Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Oracle, etc.
- Matric (Grade 12).
- Strong mathematical skills.
- MS Excel proficiency is required.
- Experience in handling reporting packages
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Programming
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric