Data Analyst at Resilience Personnel

Apr 14, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • The ability to use automated tools to extract data from primary and secondary sources, including Excel,
  • Develop and maintain a data base in a readable format.
  • Predicting business results and customer behaviour
  • Perform analysis to assess the quality and meaning of data.
  • Use statistical tools to identify, analyse, and interpret patterns and trends in complex data sets that could be helpful for diagnosis and prediction.
  • Capable of extracting data, interrogating it, and preparing analytical reports
  • Able to analyse and interpret data provided by the current operating system.
  • Working with programmers, engineers, and management heads to identify process improvement opportunities, propose system modifications, and devise data governance strategies.

Requirements:

  • Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Oracle, etc.
  • Matric (Grade 12).
  • Strong mathematical skills.
  • MS Excel proficiency is required.
  • Experience in handling reporting packages

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Programming

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position