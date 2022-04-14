Data Engineer

Our client, the World’s leading provider of premium products and premium mobility seeks an Data Engineer/Scientist

The company goes beyond this expectation to bring first-class cars, and that explains why the German corporation is held in high ostentation across the globe. Understanding the critical regional business landscapes, and this plays a major role in its Global stability.

Minimum requirements:

Degree in Engineering – Advantageous

Role Tasks:

Migration of services to AWS for applications and the support thereof.

General AWS experience in the Data Science / Big Data context.

Docker, & Kubernetes Experience,

Expert JAVA developer.

Agile methodology

Experience with Quick sight

Jenkins

Spring boot

Relational database skills.

Kibana, Prometheus & Grafana

Desired Skills:

data scientist

Java

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

