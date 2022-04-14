Our client, the World’s leading provider of premium products and premium mobility seeks an Data Engineer/Scientist
The company goes beyond this expectation to bring first-class cars, and that explains why the German corporation is held in high ostentation across the globe. Understanding the critical regional business landscapes, and this plays a major role in its Global stability.
Minimum requirements:
Degree in Engineering – Advantageous
Role Tasks:
- Migration of services to AWS for applications and the support thereof.
General AWS experience in the Data Science / Big Data context.
- Docker, & Kubernetes Experience,
- Expert JAVA developer.
- Agile methodology
- Experience with Quick sight
- Jenkins
- Spring boot
- Relational database skills.
- Kibana, Prometheus & Grafana
Desired Skills:
- data scientist
- Java
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years