Data Engineer

Apr 14, 2022

Our client, the World’s leading provider of premium products and premium mobility seeks an Data Engineer/Scientist

The company goes beyond this expectation to bring first-class cars, and that explains why the German corporation is held in high ostentation across the globe. Understanding the critical regional business landscapes, and this plays a major role in its Global stability.

Minimum requirements:

Degree in Engineering – Advantageous

Role Tasks:

  • Migration of services to AWS for applications and the support thereof.

General AWS experience in the Data Science / Big Data context.

  • Docker, & Kubernetes Experience,
  • Expert JAVA developer.
  • Agile methodology
  • Experience with Quick sight
  • Jenkins
  • Spring boot
  • Relational database skills.
  • Kibana, Prometheus & Grafana

Desired Skills:

  • data scientist
  • Java
  • AWS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

