Data Scientist at Business Directive Contract Services

Purpose

In conjunction with the CIO (from a strategic perspective), this position will lead the development (design), implementation and maintenance of the Information Architecture across all value streams . A robust information architecture is a key element of Zest’s target Enterprise Architecture landscape, enabling the business to move and grow at speed and scale. Together with the relevant piers, this position will have the dual assignment to continuously improve this Enterprise Architecture and roadmaps

Have a good background and knowledge of the South African fruit supply chain and the associated information elements contained within it

Have a very good knowledge of information and business technologies with a specific focus on Enterprise Architecture concepts, methodologies and frameworks, and with the relevant experience and track record.

Need to have proven hands on experience in what it means to actually implement a robust Information architecture framework in the context global and constantly changing Application landscapes.

Comfortable with project management methodologies and modern IS&T approaches with regards to Information Architecture Management (e.g. on prem / cloud / hybrid

Experience in the appropriate toolsets that will ground the strategic aspects of the job. These could include:

SQL setup, management, query scripting

PowerBI, Qlik, Cognos, Tableau or other dashboarding trools

ERP setup and administration Reportwriting (e.g. Crystal, Jet)