Data Warehouse Developer

Are you a Data Warehouse Developer with a passion for SQL and a desire to grow in a dynamic, customer centric team?

Our client is looking for a SQL Data Warehouse Developer with 5 Years experience.

The ideal candidate should be able to work autonomously whilst still forming part of the team.

Experience and skills required:

10 years of experience as a Lead Developer with expertise in SSRS, SSIS tools and SQL server.

4-5 years of experience in data analysis and converting functional requirements to technical.

Specialist development experience with Microsoft BI stack (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

Experience with dashboard design and delivery.

Experience with mobile deployment of business intelligence desired.

Experience using QlikView and Power BI to analyse data and report conclusions.

Experience with Python and/or R desired.

Experience in developing business intelligence solutions in large or midsize companies

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

powerbi

qlikview

etl

sql

ssis

ssrs

ssas

Learn more/Apply for this position