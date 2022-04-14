Data Warehouse Developer

Apr 14, 2022

Are you a Data Warehouse Developer with a passion for SQL and a desire to grow in a dynamic, customer centric team?

Our client is looking for a SQL Data Warehouse Developer with 5 Years experience.

The ideal candidate should be able to work autonomously whilst still forming part of the team.

Experience and skills required:

  • 10 years of experience as a Lead Developer with expertise in SSRS, SSIS tools and SQL server.
  • 4-5 years of experience in data analysis and converting functional requirements to technical.
  • Specialist development experience with Microsoft BI stack (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
  • Experience with dashboard design and delivery.
  • Experience with mobile deployment of business intelligence desired.
  • Experience using QlikView and Power BI to analyse data and report conclusions.
  • Experience with Python and/or R desired.
  • Experience in developing business intelligence solutions in large or midsize companies

