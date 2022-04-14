Are you a Data Warehouse Developer with a passion for SQL and a desire to grow in a dynamic, customer centric team?
Our client is looking for a SQL Data Warehouse Developer with 5 Years experience.
The ideal candidate should be able to work autonomously whilst still forming part of the team.
Experience and skills required:
- 10 years of experience as a Lead Developer with expertise in SSRS, SSIS tools and SQL server.
- 4-5 years of experience in data analysis and converting functional requirements to technical.
- Specialist development experience with Microsoft BI stack (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
- Experience with dashboard design and delivery.
- Experience with mobile deployment of business intelligence desired.
- Experience using QlikView and Power BI to analyse data and report conclusions.
- Experience with Python and/or R desired.
- Experience in developing business intelligence solutions in large or midsize companies
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- powerbi
- qlikview
- etl
- sql
- ssis
- ssrs
- ssas