Elon Musk in hostile takeover bid for Twitter

Apr 14, 2022

Controversial entrepreneur Elon Musk has made an offer to buy all of Twitter’s shares.

The “best and final offer” of $54.20 is for 100% of the company, which Musk plans to privatise and transform.

As a 9,2% shareholder – which he disclosed earlier this month – Musk was entitled to a seat on the board, which he rejected this week. It as now emerged, in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission today, that he wants to buy the whole organisation.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” he wrote in his filing.

“However, since making my investment I now realise the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.

“As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced.

“My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.

“Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”