Integration Security Specialist (Financial Services)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.
Location: Pretoria
Position Overview:
A highly sought after South African financial services concern based in Pretoria is seeking to appoint an Integration Security Specialist.
The Integration Security Specialist will be responsible to ensure that the integration environment is secure and not vulnerable.
Key Responsibilities include:
- Participate in the planning and design of enterprise integration security architecture, standards and documentation.
- Securely configure and develop integration systems and solutions to reduce risks in the threat landscape.
- Perform troubleshooting, fault finding and root cause analysis to address and mitigate risks in the integration environment.
- Mitigate and remediate vulnerabilities in the integration platform.
- Research and keep abreast of leading-edge and innovative integration security solutions and changing integration security technologies (e.g., proofs of concept and technical assessments).
To be considered for this position, one must have:
- A minimum of a National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
- Professional Security Certifications
- 5 – 7 Years’ experience in the Integration Environment
Desired Skills:
- Integration Security Specialist
- Integration Security
- Integration Environment
- Enterprise Integration Security Archtecture
- Enterprise Integration Security Standards
- Enterprise Integration Security Documentation
- Troubleshooting
- Fault Finding
- Root Cause Analysis
- Integration Security Solutions
- ICT
- Information and Communications Technology
- Professional Security Certifications
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus
- Group Life Assurance
- Unemployment Insurance Fund