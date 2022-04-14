Integration Security Specialist (Financial Services)

Integration Security Specialist (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates, due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria

Position Overview:

A highly sought after South African financial services concern based in Pretoria is seeking to appoint an Integration Security Specialist.

The Integration Security Specialist will be responsible to ensure that the integration environment is secure and not vulnerable.

Key Responsibilities include:

Participate in the planning and design of enterprise integration security architecture, standards and documentation.

Securely configure and develop integration systems and solutions to reduce risks in the threat landscape.

Perform troubleshooting, fault finding and root cause analysis to address and mitigate risks in the integration environment.

Mitigate and remediate vulnerabilities in the integration platform.

Research and keep abreast of leading-edge and innovative integration security solutions and changing integration security technologies (e.g., proofs of concept and technical assessments).

To be considered for this position, one must have:

A minimum of a National Diploma (NQF 6) in Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

Professional Security Certifications

5 – 7 Years’ experience in the Integration Environment

Desired Skills:

Integration Security Specialist

Integration Security

Integration Environment

Enterprise Integration Security Archtecture

Enterprise Integration Security Standards

Enterprise Integration Security Documentation

Troubleshooting

Fault Finding

Root Cause Analysis

Integration Security Solutions

ICT

Information and Communications Technology

Professional Security Certifications

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A highly sought after South African financial services concern based in Pretoria

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Group Life Assurance

Unemployment Insurance Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position