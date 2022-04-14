iSON Xperiences takes majority control of CSS South Africa

iSON Xperiences, and financial recovery service provider, CSS Credit Solutions Services (CSS), have partnered to offer business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions across the globe.

Both companies are develop and implement customer experience management solutions and credit management solutions, and will work to grow key markets of South Africa, Egypt, UK, the USA, India, and Europe.

“At the core of the joint venture is merging the qualities and powerful capabilities of technology, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, people and process management to create synergies in valuable end-to-end credit management and customer experience services. iSON Xperiences and CSS bring together a mutual collaboration of resources, expertise and complimentary learnings, which are leveraged to deliver a growing demand of specialist services in the banking, telecommunications, retail and financial services industries,” says Pravin Kumar, global CEO of iSON Xperiences.

iSON Xperiences is a multinational customer service provider, with a workforce of over 18 000 team members across 18 countries. The company has expertise in customer lifecycle management, including voice and non-voice contact centre solutions and back-office operations. In addition to the telecommunications and financial services sectors, the company operates in the fintech, retail, insurance, travel and hospitality but not limited to consumer goods sectors.

CSS has, over the past 24 years, operated in the South African financial services and retail sectors, primarily offering outsourced financial recovery services, technology based call centre solutions, automated robotic document management, and legal processing services.

The business partnership, which has been financed by Investec Bank Limited South Africa, enables iSON Xperiences to further strengthen its presence in South Africa, by providing extensive customer services, solidifying contact centre facilities, and harnessing local talent to grow business in the pan-African business landscape.

CSS will be empowered to expand beyond the South African market now that the company is part of a multinational group of companies present in 18 geographies. This exposes CSS to an abundance of resources, technological capabilities, big geographical reach and extensive experience within the structure of iSON Xperiences as a leading BPO service provider.

“The new partnership enables CSS to integrate into existing infrastructure across both the Pan-African market and also globally. It affords us the opportunity to continue to deliver exceptional services, enter new verticals, and extend our services to both existing and prospective clients,” says Guy Brooks, chairman of CSS.

In addition to the collective resources and expertise, the companies look forward to developing applications that add value across different markets. Within the next year, the partners anticipate optimizing the best of Artificial Intelligence to harness big data and technology for more informed strategic decision making.

“Our collective expertise places us in a unique position to create both unconventional customer and credit experiences. We will be developing new-age innovative applications that our markets can benefit from, but most importantly now with shared knowledge of iSON Xperiences, we will be able to better understand & cater for the immediate needs of our clients,” says Brooks.

Kumar adds: “Using strategic investment in the areas of Customer Experience and new-age delivery models, business development and relationship management, multi-geographic global operations, as well as P&L delivery and business ownership, we aim to disrupt conventional markets in the BPO sector.”