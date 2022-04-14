MySQL DBA at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A global provider of Digital Marketing & Reporting tools seeks the technical expertise of a proactive MySQL DBA who can function at a high level in critical situations. Your core role will be to develop an understanding of data and information needs, identify solutions, and improve the quality of service while providing support through the logical and physical design of databases and Data architecture. You will also be responsible for maintaining the integrity and performance of the company databases and guarantee the data is stored securely and efficiently while collaborating with other teams to find the root cause of problems and engineer lasting fixes. You must have 5+ years’ experience operating highly transactional environments with expert level MySQL & MS SQL, Python and UNIX/Linux Shell, PowerShell, Bash, Linux, Zabbix, CloudFlare, AWS data services and tools, including EC2 and RDS.

DUTIES:

Database Engineering –

Innovate and collaborate with Application Developers, Data Loaders and Data Engineers to define and evolve the data model and select appropriate data technologies that fit the requirements.

Design and implement high-availability database features using various replication and disaster recovery methodologies.

Champion the design and development of database schemas, SQL queries and stored procedures that adhere to best practices, ensuring high performance and scalability (relational database optimal use of data types, indexes, etc.).

Perform tests and produce results to ensure accurate compliance with requirements.

Research and Development on new database technologies.

Data Operations –

Administer and maintain databases for both the pre-production and production environments, ensuring that they are tuned for optimal performance and minimal downtime.

Ensure all Database systems are running optimally.

Ensure all traditional DBA Operations takes i.e., backups and maintenance jobs are in place and successful.

Database & Application performance tuning.

Month End Reporting and Analysis.

Data Security –

Protect company information, intellectual property, and corporate data systems in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

Champion adherence to all relevant risk and compliance policies and procedures as communicated.

Do quarterly security audits to ensure compliance.

Data Engineering Documentation –

Author and maintain documentation related to database administration and development.

Actively participate in expanding existing documentation.

Code Review –

Review SQL code authored by Application Developers for correctness and performance.

Author SQL queries on behalf of developers to support their development activities.

REQUIREMENTS:

You will be working with these technologies –

AWS: RDS MySQL, RDS MSSQL, RDS PostgreSQL, RDS Aurora, EC2 / ECS / Lambda / Route 53 / LMS

MSSQL: MSSQL 2019, SSRS/SSIS, Always On

Scripting: PowerShell, Bash, Python

Operating Systems: Windows Server, Linux Ubuntu

Monitoring: Zabbix, AWS CloudWatch, Cloudflare

Security: MySQL ACL, KMS, Windows AD

Source Control: AWS Code Pipeline, TeamCity, Gitlab, Octopus, RedGate Source Control

Collaboration: Atlassian Jira/Confluence

Non-Negotiables –

5+ Years of experience in operating highly transactional environments.

Expert knowledge on database internals.

Expert experience in MSSQL including Clustering and Always On.

Expert experience with MySQL – not negotiable.

Strong technical skills.

Experienced in development with scripting languages, including Python and UNIX/Linux Shell.

Experience with AWS data services and tools, including EC2 and RDS.

Experience with performance diagnostics, performance tuning, capacity planning, and monitoring.

Familiarity with Agile and Scrum methodologies and embracing of their values and principles.

Familiarity with Version Control systems such as GitLab.

Excellent technical documentation skills and can write clear and concise technical documents.

ATTRIBUTES:

Work well with other team members in a remote setting.

Appreciate the importance of systems change management.

The ability to think outside the box.

Eager to learn new technologies and programming languages.

Exceptional problem-solving skills, logical thinking, and analytical abilities, with a high level of attention to detail.

Communicates effectively both verbally and in writing across multiple cultures and time zones.

Customer Focus: Can identify and effectively respond to the diverse needs of Development Department’s stakeholders.

Displays foresight, with systematic and orderly planning.

